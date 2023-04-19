Copper is a 5-month-old large, mixed breed dog who came in as a stray. She is a favorite amongst the dog walkers because she has a lot of personality. She is so sweet, happy go lucky and loves to play with the other dogs. Copper is obsessed with her tennis balls, which she will drop at your feet when done playing. Since she is a puppy she will need training, but she is very smart and mindful. Copper does pretty well on a leash. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Winston is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair/mix that was surrendered because his owner had too many animals. He’s a super sweet cat; loves to be held and has no issues being carried. He’s a big fan of lap time and has been in the cat socializing room with some kids and loved playing with them. Winston is pretty calm and quiet when he is out but is very vocal in his kennel – he doesn’t like the kennel. Winston is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.