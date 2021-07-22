 Skip to main content
PETS OF WEEK: Cricket and Ezzy
Cricket is a 1-year-old Great Pyrenees mix surrendered due to her owner’s declining health. She’s very shy, looking for a home with patience as she continues to learn. She’s housebroken, loves to hang outdoors and prefers a quiet home with no children. She’s ok with cats and ok with the right dog. Multiple meets needed so she can get to know you before adoption. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.

Ezzy is a 4-year-old domestic longhair grey tabby, left at the front door after hours. He’s quiet and still adjusting to his new surroundings. He would make the perfect lap cat for someone looking for a quiet companion. He would prefer an older family with no young children. He wouldn’t mind a feline companion or a quiet dog friend. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

