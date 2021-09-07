PETS OF WEEK: Daisy and Ainsley

Daisy is a 7-year-old beagle, terrier mix surrendered because she didn’t get along with the chickens at home. She would do best with a fenced in yard and a young, active family to teach her new tricks. She would prefer no small animals in the home and would be ok with the right dog companion as she can be dominant. She’s housebroken and knows basic commands. She does require daily medication for allergies. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.