PETS OF WEEK: Daisy and Ainsley
PETS OF WEEK: Daisy and Ainsley

Daisy is a 7-year-old beagle, terrier mix surrendered because she didn’t get along with the chickens at home. She would do best with a fenced in yard and a young, active family to teach her new tricks. She would prefer no small animals in the home and would be ok with the right dog companion as she can be dominant. She’s housebroken and knows basic commands. She does require daily medication for allergies. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.

Ainsley is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair picked up by animal control when found wandering the countryside. He’s inquisitive and prefers playing and exploring. He would love a family with children as he’s very active. He wouldn’t mind a feline or canine companion with the proper introduction. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

