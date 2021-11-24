PETS OF WEEK: Daisy and Farrah

Daisy is a beagle/terrier mix about 7-years-4-months-old surrendered because she didn’t get along with the chickens at home. She’s high energy and loves to run, needs a fenced in yard with a young, active family to help burn excess energy. Her preference, no small animals but ok with the right dog companion as she can be dominant. She’s housebroken and knows basic commands. Daisy requires a daily medication for her allergies. She’s spayed and current on all vaccinations.

Farrah is a 4-month-old domestic shorthair mix. She is very playful, loving and snuggly. She would be okay with other cats and should do well with a cat-friendly dog. Farrah is not shy and is awaiting her furever home where she can be the playful kitten that she is. She is spayed and current on all vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.