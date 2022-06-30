PETS OF WEEK: Danny and August

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | DANNY AND AUGUST

Danny is a 4-month-old German Shepherd/Lab mix. He is smart, social and loves to learn new things. Danny is already 50 pounds so he is going to be a big dog. He’s a fun puppy who loves to cuddle and get attention. Danny seems eager to please and ready to learn. He is neutered, microchipped and has received a certificate of veterinary inspection.

August is a sweet 2-month-old domestic shorthair mix kitten. He’s social and adorable and has a very cute personality. He likes to play too.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

