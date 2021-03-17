 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF WEEK: Diamond and Amethyst
0 comments
PETS OF THE WEEK | DIAMOND AND AMETHYST

PETS OF WEEK: Diamond and Amethyst

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Diamond is a 10-month-old pit bull terrier mix surrendered when her owner was unable to keep her. We soon discovered she was deaf. She will need someone comfortable taking extra time training with hand signals and alternative methods. She is a people pleaser, loving and gets along well with most dogs, although a little dominant during play. She would not do well in a home with cats. She is current on vaccines and spayed.

Amethyst is a large, 3-year-old domestic medium hair who came in as a stray, looking for that purrfect match in a home with no children, dogs, or seniors. He may do well with another cat as long as he can be king. He loves to play but is content to lay on your lap. He’s affectionate but not afraid to let you know when he’s had enough. He’s neutered and current on vaccines.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CHS offers parenting seminars
Community

CHS offers parenting seminars

Church Health Services is partnering with talkreadplay and Beaver Dam Community Library to provide a series of three virtual Positive Parentin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News