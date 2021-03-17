PETS OF WEEK: Diamond and Amethyst

Diamond is a 10-month-old pit bull terrier mix surrendered when her owner was unable to keep her. We soon discovered she was deaf. She will need someone comfortable taking extra time training with hand signals and alternative methods. She is a people pleaser, loving and gets along well with most dogs, although a little dominant during play. She would not do well in a home with cats. She is current on vaccines and spayed.

Amethyst is a large, 3-year-old domestic medium hair who came in as a stray, looking for that purrfect match in a home with no children, dogs, or seniors. He may do well with another cat as long as he can be king. He loves to play but is content to lay on your lap. He’s affectionate but not afraid to let you know when he’s had enough. He’s neutered and current on vaccines.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.