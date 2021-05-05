PETS OF WEEK: Diamond and Barrett

Diamond is a 1-year-old pit bull mix surrendered when her owner didn’t have time to work with her. She’s very sweet and is deaf. She’s a people pleaser willing to learn new things. She will need someone comfortable training with hand signals and alternative methods. She’s made good progress and now knows three commands. She needs a home with a fenced in yard and no other animals. She’s spayed and current on vaccines.
Barrett is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair surrendered because her owner has too many cats. Don’t let her sweet look fool you. She’s spunky and loves to run around and play. She’s not a lap cat. She would enjoy an active household with no small children. She would like another cat as a playmate or a dog that’s good with active cats. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.