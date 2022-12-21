 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | DIAMOND AND CHEVY

PETS OF WEEK: Diamond and Chevy

Diamond is a 6-year-old Labrador retriever/hound mix. She is a very sweet girl who loves attention and loves to please. Diamond was surrendered due to a divorce and her owner was unable to secure housing that would allow her. Diamond loves every person she meets. She greets them with kisses. She currently weighs 90 pounds, but is overweight and needs a serious diet and exercise regimen. Diamond is housetrained and would just need to learn your routine. She is good with other dogs and goes out in playgroups at the shelter. Diamond knows a few commands such as sit, down and stay. She is spayed.

Chevy is a gorgeous 1-year-old domestic shorthair/mix looking for a home. He's one impressive looking cat in person. Chevy is a little shy but he's making big strides and becoming a very friendly cat. He is neutered.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

