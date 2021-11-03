PETS OF WEEK: Diamond and Delilah

Diamond is a pit mix, about 1 ½-years-old, surrendered because her owner was unable to give her the time needed. We discovered that she is deaf, and our volunteer has spent a lot of time with her working on hand signals. She loves to play fetch and tug-of-war. When given the time she learns quickly. She is very affectionate and would a fenced in yard and a home with no other pets. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.
Delilah is an 8-month-old domestic shorthair mix that loves to explore. She is a bit independent but loves to play and cuddle. She’s looking for her forever home where she can run, play, and be a carefree kitten. With the proper introduction, she would be fine with other cats and a cat friendly dog. She will be spayed prior to adoption and is current on vaccinations.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.