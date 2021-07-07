PETS OF WEEK: Diamond and Hilton

Diamond is a pit mix about a year old. She was surrendered by previous owner who couldn't give needed attention. We have discovered she is deaf and our volunteer has spent a lot of time working with her and hand signals. She loves to play fetch. She’s quick to learn and wants to please. She needs an experienced home with a fenced in yard and no other pets. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.
Hilton is a domestic shorthair, about a year old. He was a stray with a lot of love to give. He loves to romp around and play with any toys offered. He’s active with a laid-back personality and would love a family with younger children to give lots of attention. He wouldn’t mind having other feline and canine friends as well. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.