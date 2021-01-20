PETS OF WEEK: Diamond and Snowball

Diamond is an 8-month-old pit bull terrier mix full of energy. She is a people pleaser, loving and gets along well with most dogs but can be a little dominant during play. She would not do well with cats. Diamond will melt your heart with her crystal blue eyes. She is current on vaccines and will be spayed prior to adoption.
Snowball is a 2-year-old New Zealand mix rabbit found out in the cold fending for herself. Despite her uncertain circumstances, Snowball is outgoing and enjoys hanging out with people. When it comes to pet rabbits, the New Zealand rabbit is an understandable favorite. They are friendly, smart, and affectionate. Snowball is working on litterbox training and will be spayed prior to adoption.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.