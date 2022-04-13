 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF THE WEEK | DIANA AND ANNALISE

PETS OF WEEK: Diana and Annalise

  • 0

Diana is a 4-year-old mixed breed and such a sweet girl. She loves people, attention, getting belly rubs and would like to spend quality time with someone. She is good with other dogs and enjoys playtime. She’s currently 45 pounds, spayed, current on vaccinations, microchipped and has a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Annalise is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair/mix that needs a home. She is a bit shy and needs time to adjust, is affectionate with the staff and will be a friend for life. If you have time to work with her, you won’t regret the effort. She would probably be happiest in a quiet home, without too much noise and activity. Recommend keeping her in a small area at first, like a bathroom or a large dog crate to make bonding easier as she will hide at first. She is spayed.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$15K donated to PAVE

$15K donated to PAVE

Beaver Dam-based Northwestern Mutual wealth management advisor, Debra Smith, was named one of the company’s 2022 Community Service Award winne…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News