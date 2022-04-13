PETS OF WEEK: Diana and Annalise

Diana is a 4-year-old mixed breed and such a sweet girl. She loves people, attention, getting belly rubs and would like to spend quality time with someone. She is good with other dogs and enjoys playtime. She’s currently 45 pounds, spayed, current on vaccinations, microchipped and has a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Annalise is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair/mix that needs a home. She is a bit shy and needs time to adjust, is affectionate with the staff and will be a friend for life. If you have time to work with her, you won’t regret the effort. She would probably be happiest in a quiet home, without too much noise and activity. Recommend keeping her in a small area at first, like a bathroom or a large dog crate to make bonding easier as she will hide at first. She is spayed.