PETS OF WEEK: Diana and Momma Cat

PETS OF THE WEEK | DIANA AND MOMMA CAT

Diana is a 4-year-old mixed breed and such a sweet girl. She loves people, attention, getting belly rubs and would like to spend quality time with someone. She is good with other dogs and enjoys playtime. She’s currently 45 pounds, spayed, current on vaccinations, microchipped and has a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Momma Cat is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair/mix that came from another shelter. She’s been at the shelter since March and truly deserves to be adopted. She likes people, likes to be petted, and isn’t shy about asking for it. She likes to arch her back and rub her head on you when being petted and scratched behind her ears. She has her playful moments and is spayed.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

