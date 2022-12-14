PETS OF WEEK: Dixie 2 and Klondike

Dixie 2—because we have another who was pet of the week a couple of weeks back and is still with us—is a 1-year-old yellow lab mix surrendered because the other pets in the home did not like her. She is a very active gal and would love an active family for lots of outdoor activities. She needs some leash walking skills training but is a smart gal and eager to learn. She would enjoy hikes and playtime in a fenced in yard. She could share her home with the right dog but would prefer a home with no cats. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.
Klondike is a 1-1/2-year-old domestic shorthair mix found in the Walmart parking lot with an injured leg. Attempts to save the leg were futile and it was decided to amputate. Klondike has remained a sweet and lovable cat throughout his ordeal. He loves to play and explore in the cat socialization room and get some snuggles. He doesn’t let his amputated limb get him down. Three-legged animals do very well once they have completed their recovery, and most are 100% a normal pet. Klondike is neutered and current on vaccinations.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.