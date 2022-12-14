PETS OF WEEK: Dixie 2 and Klondike

Dixie 2—because we have another who was pet of the week a couple of weeks back and is still with us—is a 1-year-old yellow lab mix surrendered because the other pets in the home did not like her. She is a very active gal and would love an active family for lots of outdoor activities. She needs some leash walking skills training but is a smart gal and eager to learn. She would enjoy hikes and playtime in a fenced in yard. She could share her home with the right dog but would prefer a home with no cats. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.