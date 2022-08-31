PETS OF WEEK: Duchess and Rebel

Duchess is a 19-month-old Alaskan husky surrendered because her owner was no longer able to keep her where he lived. Duchess is a sweet and playful dog who enjoys playing with her toys and does pretty well on a leash. She is housetrained but needs some training with basic commands. Duchess would be ok with cats but would prefer a home without other dogs. Duchess is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Rebel is a handsome 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix, a tabby that came in as a stray, but you wouldn’t know that by meeting him. This cute guy loves to play and explore. He loves playing with all types of toys and is a big fan of the scratching post. Rebel never gets tired of chasing the laser pointer. He’s really chill and walks right up to you when you approach his kennel. Rebel would make a pretty cool new addition to your family. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.