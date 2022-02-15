 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF THE WEEK | DUDLEY AND DAGWOOD

PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

  • 0

Dudley is 11-years-old, a terrier, American pit bull/mix. He came in as a stray. This happy-go-lucky senior dog needs a home. He’s good with other dogs and loves people. Dudley loves going for walks, playing with toys and just hanging out. He is affectionate, happy and loves treats. Dudley is a good boy in his kennel and needs to go for walks a few times a day to go potty, because he holds it. Dudley is 76 pounds and is good with other dogs too. Has a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Dagwood is a 3-month-old domestic shorthair mix kitten who loves everything. He came from an overcrowded shelter and is the smallest in his litter. He loves to be petted, cuddle with people, sit on laps, and play with toys or other cats. Dagwood has a big purr that fills the room. He is litterbox trained.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chili cook-off nets nearly $2,700

Chili cook-off nets nearly $2,700

The second annual chili cook-off held Dec. 5 at Tanya’s Leipsic Tavern netted $2,670 for the Nation of Patriots, that provide financial suppor…

PETS OF WEEK: Colt and Lulu

PETS OF WEEK: Colt and Lulu

Colt is a 15-month-old coonhound, blue tick/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. He is very outgoing, friendly, l…

Free N95 masks available

Public Health Sauk County has free N95 masks available at the back entrance to the West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo, and throughout…

Scherer joins Horicon Bank

Scherer joins Horicon Bank

HORICON — Jason Scherer has joined the Horicon Bank Treasury and Commercial Payment Solutions Team as its vice president, according to a Feb. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News