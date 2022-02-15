PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

Dudley is 11-years-old, a terrier, American pit bull/mix. He came in as a stray. This happy-go-lucky senior dog needs a home. He’s good with other dogs and loves people. Dudley loves going for walks, playing with toys and just hanging out. He is affectionate, happy and loves treats. Dudley is a good boy in his kennel and needs to go for walks a few times a day to go potty, because he holds it. Dudley is 76 pounds and is good with other dogs too. Has a certificate of veterinary inspection.