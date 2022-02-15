PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

Dudley is 11-years-old, a terrier, American pit bull/mix. He came in as a stray. This happy-go-lucky senior dog needs a home. He’s good with other dogs and loves people. Dudley loves going for walks, playing with toys and just hanging out. He is affectionate, happy and loves treats. Dudley is a good boy in his kennel and needs to go for walks a few times a day to go potty, because he holds it. Dudley is 76 pounds and is good with other dogs too. Has a certificate of veterinary inspection.
Dagwood is a 3-month-old domestic shorthair mix kitten who loves everything. He came from an overcrowded shelter and is the smallest in his litter. He loves to be petted, cuddle with people, sit on laps, and play with toys or other cats. Dagwood has a big purr that fills the room. He is litterbox trained.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.