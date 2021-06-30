PETS OF WEEK: Duke and Chip

Duke is a 1 1/2–year-old dachshund mix stray brought to the shelter. With care and patience, he’s starting to trust. He needs an experienced owner familiar with dachshunds. He would do ok in a home with other dogs or cats. He prefers no children as he bonds best to one or two people. He’s current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Chip is a 1-year-old, domestic shorthair stray brought to the shelter who is learning to trust. He has a confident look about him, but prefers sit in your lap then explore. He needs a quiet home that will be patient as he continues to learn trust. He would probably do well with another cat to show him the ropes and possibly an older, quiet dog with the right introduction. He’s current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.