Duke is a 5-year-old lab/hound mix. He was brought to the shelter when his family moved and did not take him along. He is a gentle soul who loves to play fetch. He is a wonderful companion on walks, knows many commands and loves kids. He gets along well with other dogs but not cats. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.
Tuscany is a fun lovin’ 8-month-old domestic short-haired cat. He came to the shelter as a stray that had been living with a large group of cats under someone’s home. He spends his days playing with squeakers and toy mice. His quiet little meows are always welcoming as well as his craving for friendly pets that he can lean into. He is fully vaccinated and will be neutered.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call the Sauk County Humane Society at 608-356-2520.
