Dunklin is about 5 years old, a terrier, pit bull mix. He was surrendered because his owner was going through some life changes and was no longer able to keep him. Dunklin is a very large dog, at about 100 pounds, but he’s a big ole couch potato. He’s a very sweet and outgoing boy. He enjoys being outside and loves to play with his toys. He knows a few basic commands and is housebroken. He does need some leash training. Dunklin is ok with other dogs and should be ok living with cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.
Easy B is a 1-year-old Netherland dwarf mix surrendered because the owner fell upon some pet/landlord issues. Rabbits can make wonderful pets. They can be a lot like cats. You can litter train them and hang on the couch watching rom-coms with them. They are social, intelligent, and can form strong bonds with their owners. With proper care and attention, rabbits can live happy and healthy lives as beloved companions. Easy B is current on vaccinations and will be fixed prior to adoption.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.