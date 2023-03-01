Dunklin is about 5 years old, a terrier, pit bull mix. He was surrendered because his owner was going through some life changes and was no longer able to keep him. Dunklin is a very large dog, at about 100 pounds, but he’s a big ole couch potato. He’s a very sweet and outgoing boy. He enjoys being outside and loves to play with his toys. He knows a few basic commands and is housebroken. He does need some leash training. Dunklin is ok with other dogs and should be ok living with cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.