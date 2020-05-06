PETS OF WEEK: Dyson and Spaz

Dyson is an amazing 2-year-old Domestic short haired cat and the epitome of the versatile family member. This seemingly plain tabby is a laid back cat. He is a great listener, loves to play with cat toys, and gets along with kids. He also enjoys lap time where he can give head butts and purr. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.

Spaz is a 1-year-old Sugar Glider seeking a home for himself and his brothers. Sugar Gliders are marsupials that do better in groups and these boys enjoy snuggling together too much to separate. They are also quite clean critters. He loves sweet treats, like most Sugar Gliders do. He can be a bit flighty and will need more time socializing to get used to being handled regularly. He can be quite talkative and has many different chirps, barks, and chatters.