PETS OF WEEK: Ebony and Nitrous
Ebony is a 2-year-old schnauzer mix ready for a home prepared to spoil a dog. She is an incredibly sweet girl that would curl up on the couch with you in an instant, but like many schnauzers, can be a bit particular about things. Ebony doesn’t like dogs or cats and needs to be the only pet in the home. She walks quite well on a leash and will probably stay at your side all day. Ebony is spayed and fully vaccinated.

Nitrous is a 3-month-old domestic short hair. A product of an unwanted litter from another county, Nitrous came in with nine other tiny kittens. He is a spitfire that can turn any object into a cat toy. Nitrous is all set to rev up his purr engine and race around the room, only to flop down and curl up with a friend for a cozy nap. He is neutered and vaccinated.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

