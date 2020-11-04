PETS OF WEEK: Ebony and Nitrous

Ebony is a 2-year-old schnauzer mix ready for a home prepared to spoil a dog. She is an incredibly sweet girl that would curl up on the couch with you in an instant, but like many schnauzers, can be a bit particular about things. Ebony doesn’t like dogs or cats and needs to be the only pet in the home. She walks quite well on a leash and will probably stay at your side all day. Ebony is spayed and fully vaccinated.