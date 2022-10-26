PETS OF WEEK: Ella and Angel

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | ELLA AND ANGEL

Ella is about 2-years-old, a Rottweiler mix that came in as a stray. She's a very smart dog with a lot of puppy left in her. Ella is very playful and outgoing, with a lot of energy. She knows quite a few commands but does need some training. She loves to take walks and play with toys. She's a big sweetheart. Ella is ok with other dogs but would prefer a home without cats. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Angel is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair. She was surrendered because her owner was no longer able to keep her. Angel is a chill cat; she doesn't have a lot to say but she is always rubbing up to you for attention. She loves lap time and is a big fan of being brushed. She keeps her kennel clean and would make a great lap cat and a wonderful companion. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.

