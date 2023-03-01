Elmo in an 8-year-old beagle mix. He likes to explore, is very smart and has manners. He likes to keep an eye on things, is ok with other dogs but he likes to be the one in charge, so passive dogs suit him best. He's very clean in his kennel so is probably housetrained, or crate trained. He knows a few other commands and he loves hanging out with staff and volunteers. Elmo would do best with older kids in the home. He does love car rides and is currently 45 pounds.