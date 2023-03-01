Elmo in an 8-year-old beagle mix. He likes to explore, is very smart and has manners. He likes to keep an eye on things, is ok with other dogs but he likes to be the one in charge, so passive dogs suit him best. He's very clean in his kennel so is probably housetrained, or crate trained. He knows a few other commands and he loves hanging out with staff and volunteers. Elmo would do best with older kids in the home. He does love car rides and is currently 45 pounds.
Lilly Girl is a 5-year-old domestic shorthair/mix. She's a really pretty black tiger with the most gorgeous green eyes. Lilly Girl is a polydactyl and her feet are huge. She's a very sweet cat that loves attention. She likes to curl up on a lap, is quirky and doesn't like vet work. Other cats annoy her, but she loves people.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.