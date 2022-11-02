PETS OF WEEK: Elmo and Suki

Elmo is a 7-1/2-year-old hound mix surrendered because his owner moved and left him behind. He is a super friendly and outgoing dog. He loves to play and have his ears scratched. Elmo knows a few basic commands and does ok on a leash. He loves going on walks, is ok with some dogs but would prefer a home without cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Suki is an 8-year-old domestic/shorthair mix surrendered because her owner was having some health issues and was no longer able to keep her. She was a little unsure when she first arrived, but now she is all about the cuddles. Suki enjoys laying in your lap, purring and soaking up your attention. She is a sweet gal and is spayed and current on vaccinations.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.