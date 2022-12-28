 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | ENDER AND JELLY

PETS OF WEEK: Ender and Jelly

Ender is a 3-1/2-year-old Siberian husky/mix who came in as a stray. He’s full of energy and loves to explore. He knows a couple basic commands but will need some training on the leash. Ender needs a home with a fenced in yard and would prefer a home with no kids and no other pets. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Jelly is a 7-month-old domestic shorthair mix who came in as a stray. He is a little shy and timid at first, but once you have him in the socializing room, he is all purrs and cuddles. He’s a very sweet boy that needs a good home where he will be loved and can really be himself. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.

