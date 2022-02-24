 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF THE WEEK | FATTY AND JAKE

PETS OF WEEK: Fatty and Jake

  • 0

Fatty is a 6-year-old border collie/terrier/American pit bull mix surrendered because his owner came into some tough times. He enjoys playing in the yard but is a pretty calm dog. He’s a bit shy at first, but once he gets to know you he is your pal for life. Fatty walks well on a leash and is housetrained. He would be okay with some dogs but would prefer a home without cats. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Jake is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix brought in as a stray. Jake is very sweet, outgoing and loves head scratches and cuddles. Jake enjoys playing independently or chasing around the wand toy. He always walks up to greet you when you walk into the Cat Lounge. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barreau earns 4-H award

Barreau earns 4-H award

Art created by Hadley Barreau, a member of the Juneau County 4-H, was chosen as an award winner for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Art Contest o…

PETS OF WEEK: Kobe and Jayden

PETS OF WEEK: Kobe and Jayden

Kobe is a 21-month-old terrier, American pit bull/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. Kobe is a very friendly do…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News