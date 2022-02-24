PETS OF WEEK: Fatty and Jake

Fatty is a 6-year-old border collie/terrier/American pit bull mix surrendered because his owner came into some tough times. He enjoys playing in the yard but is a pretty calm dog. He’s a bit shy at first, but once he gets to know you he is your pal for life. Fatty walks well on a leash and is housetrained. He would be okay with some dogs but would prefer a home without cats. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
Jake is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix brought in as a stray. Jake is very sweet, outgoing and loves head scratches and cuddles. Jake enjoys playing independently or chasing around the wand toy. He always walks up to greet you when you walk into the Cat Lounge. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.