PETS OF WEEK: Fatty and Jake

Fatty is a 6-year-old border collie/terrier/American pit bull mix surrendered because his owner came into some tough times. He enjoys playing in the yard but is a pretty calm dog. He’s a bit shy at first, but once he gets to know you he is your pal for life. Fatty walks well on a leash and is housetrained. He would be okay with some dogs but would prefer a home without cats. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.