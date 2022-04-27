PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Aries

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | FISCHER AND ARIES

Fischer is just shy of 1 ½-years-old, a lab/retriever mix brought in after being seen thrown from a vehicle. He has been undergoing treatment for heart worms and is now healthy and ready for adoption. Fischer is active but also very gentle. He knows a few commands and does well on a leash. He’s ok with some dogs but prefers a home with no cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Aries is a 4-years-old domestic/shorthair mix surrendered because his owner was having health issues and could no longer keep him. Aries is sweet, loves lap time, loves to be pet and soaks up all the attention. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.

