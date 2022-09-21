 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | FISCHER AND FLORENCE

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Florence

Fischer is a 21-month-old lab/retriever mix brought in by a Good Samaritan that witnessed him being thrown from a vehicle. He’s been at the shelter since December and keeps getting overlooked. He received treatment for heartworm for a few of those months, but he’s been healthy since April. He is a very sweet and loving dog and a favorite amongst the shelter staff. Fischer loves to be active but is also very gentle—a great family dog. He knows a few commands and does well on a leash. He does okay with some dogs but would prefer a home with no cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Florence is a 1.5-year-old domestic shorthair mix with a gorgeous tabby coat and stunning green eyes. She came in as a stray and is another favorite of the cat socializers. She’s a lover, a snuggler and a cuddler. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.

