PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Florence

Fischer is a 21-month-old lab/retriever mix brought in by a Good Samaritan that witnessed him being thrown from a vehicle. He’s been at the shelter since December and keeps getting overlooked. He received treatment for heartworm for a few of those months, but he’s been healthy since April. He is a very sweet and loving dog and a favorite amongst the shelter staff. Fischer loves to be active but is also very gentle—a great family dog. He knows a few commands and does well on a leash. He does okay with some dogs but would prefer a home with no cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.