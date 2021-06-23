 Skip to main content
PETS OF WEEK: Flora and Jeffrey
PETS OF WEEK: Flora and Jeffrey

Flora is a 2-year-old, wirehaired pointing griffon mix brought in when no owner could be found. She was quite shy but is learning to trust. She’s active and looking for a family with patience as she continues to learn basic commands and how to walk on a leash. She would love another dog for a playmate, but would prefer a home with no small animals. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.

Jeffrey is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair found alone and brought in. He had multiple bite wounds covering his ears and his right forelimb. The emergency vet cleaned and stitched him up. He’s finally fully healed and ready to find a loving family. He’d love to find a home that will give him lots of playtime and a warm spot to curl up in. He’s neutered and current on his vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

