Francesca is a 5-year-old beagle mix. She came in to the shelter as a stray and after all attempts to locate her owner failed, she was placed for adoption. She gets along great with other dogs but is a very mischievous gal and follows a trail with her nose to the ground. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.
Vern is a 4-month-old domestic short-haired kitten who has been waiting a long time for a home. He purrs contently all day, and enjoys tossing toys into the air for pure enjoyment. If offered a new home this polydactyl would consider himself lucky. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call the Sauk County Humane Society at 608-356-2520.
