PETS OF WEEK: Franklin and Rubiks
PETS OF WEEK: Franklin and Rubiks

Franklin is a 3-year-old Labrador/shepherd mix surrendered after his owner could no longer provide the attention needed. He’s ready for an active family with older children. He’d love another dog as a playmate but would prefer a home without smaller animals. He’s smart, housebroken, knows basic commands and is eager to learn new things. He will be neutered and is current on initial vaccinations.

Rubiks is about 1 ½-years-old and was found wandering a country road all alone. He’s looking for a forever family. He’s a talker and will quietly chirp while he explores. He loves to play, chase, and pounce and then relax next to you. He would be ok in a home with other animals with the proper introduction and would do ok with children. He will be neutered and is current on initial vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

