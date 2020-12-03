PETS OF WEEK: Franklin and Rubiks

Franklin is a 3-year-old Labrador/shepherd mix surrendered after his owner could no longer provide the attention needed. He’s ready for an active family with older children. He’d love another dog as a playmate but would prefer a home without smaller animals. He’s smart, housebroken, knows basic commands and is eager to learn new things. He will be neutered and is current on initial vaccinations.

Rubiks is about 1 ½-years-old and was found wandering a country road all alone. He’s looking for a forever family. He’s a talker and will quietly chirp while he explores. He loves to play, chase, and pounce and then relax next to you. He would be ok in a home with other animals with the proper introduction and would do ok with children. He will be neutered and is current on initial vaccinations.