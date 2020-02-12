PETS OF WEEK: Fulton and Bunny Bun Bun

Fulton is a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix. This timid, little, waif of a dog, was surrendered to the shelter, along with a few other small dogs, after being with his previous owner for a month. He is very sweet but he needs a patient, quiet home that will help him build trust. He is not yet housebroken but he gives gentle kisses and loves to snuggle under the covers. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.