PETS OF WEEK: Ginger and Tiger

Ginger is a 2-year-old Siberian husky surrendered because her owner was not able to give her the time she needed. She is a very sweet dog. She is housetrained and walks well on a leash. She visited senior living centers in the area and does very well with the residents. Ginger knows a few basic commands and could easily learn more. She is okay with some dogs but would prefer no cats. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.