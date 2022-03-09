PETS OF WEEK: Ginger and Tiger

Ginger is a 2-year-old Siberian husky surrendered because her owner was not able to give her the time she needed. She is a very sweet dog. She is housetrained and walks well on a leash. She visited senior living centers in the area and does very well with the residents. Ginger knows a few basic commands and could easily learn more. She is okay with some dogs but would prefer no cats. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.
Tiger is a 7-month-old domestic shorthair that came in as a stray. Tiger is a sweet cat with lots of love and purrs to give. She is just a little shy at first but once trusted she loves to snuggle and hang out in your lap or chase cat toys. She’s current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.