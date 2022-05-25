PETS OF WEEK: Greta and Pyrite

Greta is a 16-month-old large mixed breed. She was surrendered because her owner was no longer able to keep her. Greta can be a little shy at first, but once she gets to know you, she is your best friend. She is very friendly and sweet. Greta knows several basic commands and does well on a leash. She will need a home with no other pets, is spayed and current on vaccinations.
Pyrite is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair mix whose owner passed away. He is a chatty kitty and so sweet and affectionate. He loves to lay in your lap, explore and is a fan of the little toy mice. He deserves another family to love him. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.