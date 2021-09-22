PETS OF WEEK: Halo and Koala

Halo is a 3-year-old terrier mix found at a local park. Even though she’s a bit shy at first, it doesn’t take long for her spunky side to come out. She likes to play with toys and knows how to dance for a treat. She would love a dog companion, but prefers a home with no small animals. She’s current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Kola is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair surrendered with a group of 12 because her owner wasn’t able to care for them. She’s the last in her group to find a home and is the perfect blend of playful and affectionate. When she’s not curled up in your lap, she loves wand toys and romping. She would do well in a home with other feline or canine companions. She’s current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.