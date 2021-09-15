PETS OF WEEK: Hank and Catabunga

Hank is a 5 ½-year-old kelpie mix surrendered because he didn’t care for the other dogs in the family. He would love an active family without other pets in the home. He’s very clever and loves learning new tricks and activities. This smart active boy is ready to find a family to call his own. He’s housebroken and does well alone in the home. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.

Catabunga is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair brought in after a Good Samaritan found him on the streets. It’s hard to believe that he hasn’t been claimed and he’s a well-rounded cat, perfect for any family as he enjoys his lap time and affection, but is also ready to play. He would do well with another feline or canine companion. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.