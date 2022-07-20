 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF THE WEEK | HANK AND LOKI

PETS OF WEEK: Hank and Loki

  • 0

Hank is a 14-month-old French spaniel, surrendered when his owner could no longer keep him. Hank can be timid at first so needs time to warm up to you. However, it will be worth it as he is sweet, playful and friendly. He does OK with leash-walking but needs some training on basic commands. He should do OK with other dogs but not with cats. Hank is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Loki is an 8-year-old domestic medium hair mix, surrendered when his owner could no longer keep him. He is a calm cat, a sweetheart with a soft, adorable voice. He loves to a lap and is a big fan of the cat scratcher. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

French House on historic tour

French House on historic tour

The 2022 Baraboo Tour of Historic Homes will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23. The tour will feature five private historic homes.

PETS OF WEEK: Oreo and Lucy

PETS OF WEEK: Oreo and Lucy

Oreo is a 7-8 month-old beagle mix surrendered with his brother when their family felt they could no longer keep them. Oreo can be shy at firs…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News