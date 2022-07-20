PETS OF WEEK: Hank and Loki

Hank is a 14-month-old French spaniel, surrendered when his owner could no longer keep him. Hank can be timid at first so needs time to warm up to you. However, it will be worth it as he is sweet, playful and friendly. He does OK with leash-walking but needs some training on basic commands. He should do OK with other dogs but not with cats. Hank is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.