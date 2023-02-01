PETS OF WEEK: Harlie and Amadayo

Harlie is a 4 ½-year-old German shepherd/mix. Harlie was adopted and returned as she was not compatible with the cats in the home, so she needs a new home without cats. She is housetrained and can be trusted loose without supervision when no one is home. She is good with other dogs and goes out in playgroups at the shelter with other adoptable dogs. Harlie is a very sweet girl. She is spayed.
Amadayo is a 9-month-old domestic shorthair mix. He’s been at the shelter since the end of July 2022. He loves to sleep on his cardboard scratcher and chirp for attention. We know someone will love him as much as we do. He likes other cats too. He is neutered.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.