PETS OF WEEK: Harlie and Amadayo

Harlie is a 4 ½-year-old German shepherd/mix. Harlie was adopted and returned as she was not compatible with the cats in the home, so she needs a new home without cats. She is housetrained and can be trusted loose without supervision when no one is home. She is good with other dogs and goes out in playgroups at the shelter with other adoptable dogs. Harlie is a very sweet girl. She is spayed.