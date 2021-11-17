 Skip to main content
PETS OF WEEK: Harry and Cat Woman
Harry is a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix abandoned by his owner, so unsure who to trust. It takes time for him to get used to new people, but once you win his heart he will be snuggled up for hours. He is very playful. Harry will need an experienced home as he has some guarding issues. He will need a home with no other pets and no children. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Cat Woman is a 7-month-old domestic shorthair mix, a bit timid at first but once she warms up, she loves to play and snuggle. She is fond of taking naps in your lap and is not super talkative. She would be okay with other cats and should do well with a cat-friendly dog. Cat Woman awaits her furever home to be the fun-loving kitten that she is. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

