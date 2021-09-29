PETS OF WEEK: Harry and Dobby

Harry is a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix abandoned by his owner. He is unsure of who to trust so takes time to warm up to new people, but then he’ll keep your lap cozy and be ready to play. He requires an experienced home without children and no other pets as he has some guarding issues. He’s current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Dobby is a 5-year-old domestic shorthair surrendered when his parents had to move internationally and couldn’t take him along. He’s shy at first, but once accustomed, he’ll never leave your side. He would love an older person or couple to call his own where he can spend his days curled up on your lap. He’ll talk with sweet chirps to show love. If you’re looking for a lap cat, he’s your cat. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.