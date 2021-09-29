 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF WEEK: Harry and Dobby
0 Comments
PETS OF THE WEEK | HARRY AND DOBBY

PETS OF WEEK: Harry and Dobby

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Harry is a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix abandoned by his owner. He is unsure of who to trust so takes time to warm up to new people, but then he’ll keep your lap cozy and be ready to play. He requires an experienced home without children and no other pets as he has some guarding issues. He’s current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Dobby is a 5-year-old domestic shorthair surrendered when his parents had to move internationally and couldn’t take him along. He’s shy at first, but once accustomed, he’ll never leave your side. He would love an older person or couple to call his own where he can spend his days curled up on your lap. He’ll talk with sweet chirps to show love. If you’re looking for a lap cat, he’s your cat. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

RAMC hosts vaccine clinics

Reedsburg Area Medical Center will host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for additional doses and the Pfizer booster. These clinics will also offe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News