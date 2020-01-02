PETS OF WEEK: Harry and Ratticus
0 comments
PETS OF THE WEEK | HARRY AND RATTICUS

PETS OF WEEK: Harry and Ratticus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Harry is a 7-month-old domestic short-haired cat who was brought to the shelter as a stray kitten from another county. He has been a “big brother” to many other kittens. He has paid his dues and needs a home of his own. He is very friendly with other cats and people. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.

Ratticus is a sweet 1-year-old rat. She was surrendered to the shelter pregnant. After raising all of her babies and seeing them find homes she is still looking for her forever home. She is a clean little critter who enjoys nesting in small boxes. She is very affectionate and enjoys exploring. She is a gentle rat who is active and is easy to handle.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SCIL holds December session
Community

SCIL holds December session

The Sauk County Institute of Leadership, SCIL, hosted its fourth monthly session on Dec. 12 at the Sauk Prairie School District Administration…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News