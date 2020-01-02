PETS OF WEEK: Harry and Ratticus

Harry is a 7-month-old domestic short-haired cat who was brought to the shelter as a stray kitten from another county. He has been a “big brother” to many other kittens. He has paid his dues and needs a home of his own. He is very friendly with other cats and people. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ratticus is a sweet 1-year-old rat. She was surrendered to the shelter pregnant. After raising all of her babies and seeing them find homes she is still looking for her forever home. She is a clean little critter who enjoys nesting in small boxes. She is very affectionate and enjoys exploring. She is a gentle rat who is active and is easy to handle.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.