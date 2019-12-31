PETS OF WEEK: Harry and Ratticus

Harry is a 7-month-old domestic short-haired cat who was brought to the shelter as a stray kitten from another county. He has been a “big brother” to many other kittens. He has paid his dues and needs a home of his own. He is very friendly with other cats and people. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.
Ratticus is a sweet 1-year-old rat. She was surrendered to the shelter pregnant. After raising all of her babies and seeing them find homes she is still looking for her forever home. She is a clean little critter who enjoys nesting in small boxes. She is very affectionate and enjoys exploring. She is a gentle rat who is active and is easy to handle.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.