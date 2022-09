Kip is a 2 ½-month-old Australian shepherd/Australian cattle dog/rat terrier mix puppy. He is social, playful and smart and ready to join a family and learn new things.

Harvey, female orange tiger, and Mavis, are both very sweet kittens in need of a home. These adorable pals love to play and explore. Adopters can adopt two kittens for the price of one during the kitten buddies' adoption special.