PETS OF WEEK: Hasani and Sativa

Hasani is a 5-year-old terrier/American pit bull mix. She was found on the side of the road with a bowl of food. She is an absolute sweetheart and can be a little shy until she gets to know you. She has a lot of puppy in her yet, and she loves to play. She enjoys going on walks but needs a little leash training. Hasani would be okay with other dogs but prefers a home with no cats. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.