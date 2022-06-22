PETS OF WEEK: Hasani and Sativa

Hasani is a 5-year-old terrier/American pit bull mix. She was found on the side of the road with a bowl of food. She is an absolute sweetheart and can be a little shy until she gets to know you. She has a lot of puppy in her yet, and she loves to play. She enjoys going on walks but needs a little leash training. Hasani would be okay with other dogs but prefers a home with no cats. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.
Sativa is a 3-year-old gray domestic shorthair that came in because her owner could no longer keep her. She is a very sweet cat who loves to sit on your lap and be groomed. She’s always so happy to see you. She’s affectionate and loves to explore. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.