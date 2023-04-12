Hazel is a 6-month-old terrier mix. She’s too cute for words, is social, playful and such a happy girl. She is currently 31 pounds, but she still has some growing to do. Her coloring is fantastic too.

Delilah is a 10-year-old domestic shorthair/mix, a sweetheart. She is easy-going and loves people. Delilah likes a good nap and cuddle time. She has some shaved spots because she was matted on arrival. If you are looking for an older cat, consider Delilah.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.