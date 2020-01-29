PETS OF WEEK: Huck and Samantha
0 comments
PETS OF THE WEEK | HUCK AND SAMANTHA

PETS OF WEEK: Huck and Samantha

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Huck is a 1-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound mix. This young guy is the perfect buddy to explore the hiking trails with. He is a gentle, sweet soul that loves tennis balls and gets along great with other dogs. He is a people pleasing hound that can’t pass up a good trail to sniff. He shouldn’t go to a home with cats or small animals because to him they are just critters he needs to track and get for you. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.

Samantha is a 5-year-old domestic short-haired cat. This striking girl loves company. She is a confident cat with a mind of her own that will investigate your home casually and then settle in for a night of rest and relaxation on the couch. She is fully vaccinated and will be spayed prior to going home.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News