PETS OF WEEK: Huck and Samantha

Huck is a 1-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound mix. This young guy is the perfect buddy to explore the hiking trails with. He is a gentle, sweet soul that loves tennis balls and gets along great with other dogs. He is a people pleasing hound that can’t pass up a good trail to sniff. He shouldn’t go to a home with cats or small animals because to him they are just critters he needs to track and get for you. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.