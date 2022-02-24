PETS OF WEEK: Ian and Nadya

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | IAN AND NADYA

Ian is a 3-month-old Siberian husky mix pup. He is a social large breed pup that loves to play and learn new things. He has energy and enthusiasm. He is neutered, current on rabies, distemper and kennel cough vaccinations, de-wormed and microchipped. He has received a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Nadya is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair/mix and, although still playful, is over the craziness of a young kitten. This sweetheart loves people and doesn’t hesitate to show it. When her cage is opened, she plops on her side, rolls on her back and does a big stretch. That way, you can easily reach her belly for a good rub. She is looking for someone who will take good care of her and give her lots of love.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

