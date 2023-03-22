Indie is a 6-month-old medium-to-large mixed breed, up to 44 pounds. She’s very sweet, active and social. Indie is a smart girl who can’t wait to join a family so she can learn new things and bond. Her large white bib is very flashy, and her ears are adorable. You can’t resist this face.
Jasper is a 10-month-old domestic shorthair/mix that is very photogenic. He’s friendly, outgoing and very sweet. Jasper is a fun and loveable cat. He is neutered.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.