PETS OF WEEK: Iris and Meow Meow

Iris is a 1 ½-year-old border collie mix dropped off after she was just left at someone’s house. She’s spunky and loves running and playing in the yard. She knows some basic commands, but is eager to learn more. She would love a family with older children and no other pets. She’s looking for someone to keep her entertained with new tricks or agility. She’s current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.
Meow Meow is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair was found as a stray in another county. She loves to play with toys. When the time is right, she will curl up on your lap or next to you to relax for the night. She would do well with other cats and good with a calm cat-friendly dog. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.