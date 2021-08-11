PETS OF WEEK: Iris and Meow Meow

Iris is a 1 ½-year-old border collie mix dropped off after she was just left at someone’s house. She’s spunky and loves running and playing in the yard. She knows some basic commands, but is eager to learn more. She would love a family with older children and no other pets. She’s looking for someone to keep her entertained with new tricks or agility. She’s current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.