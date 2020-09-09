PETS OF WEEK: Iron and Remy

This pretty little 4-month-old domestic short haired kitten is part of a litter of periodic table kittens looking for loving homes. She is ready to energize a household with her magnetic personality. She is fully vaccinated and will be spayed prior to going home.

Remy is a 1-year-old rat that was surrendered to the shelter after being abandoned by his owner. He is quite the character and is a relaxed, affectionate guy that enjoys hanging out with people almost as much as he enjoys a tasty piece of lunch meat. He is healthy, even if a bit rotund, and more than ready for a new home.