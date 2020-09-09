 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF WEEK: Iron and Remy
0 comments
PETS OF THE WEEK | IRON AND REMY

PETS OF WEEK: Iron and Remy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This pretty little 4-month-old domestic short haired kitten is part of a litter of periodic table kittens looking for loving homes. She is ready to energize a household with her magnetic personality. She is fully vaccinated and will be spayed prior to going home.

Remy is a 1-year-old rat that was surrendered to the shelter after being abandoned by his owner. He is quite the character and is a relaxed, affectionate guy that enjoys hanging out with people almost as much as he enjoys a tasty piece of lunch meat. He is healthy, even if a bit rotund, and more than ready for a new home.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News